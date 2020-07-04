717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1

This home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has updated appliances and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace. This home wonât last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
