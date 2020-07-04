All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1

717 Pinehill Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

717 Pinehill Ln, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
This home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has updated appliances and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace. This home wonât last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 have any available units?
717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 have?
Some of 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 currently offering any rent specials?
717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 pet-friendly?
No, 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 offer parking?
Yes, 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 offers parking.
Does 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 have a pool?
No, 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 does not have a pool.
Does 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 have accessible units?
No, 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Pinehill Ln Grand Prairie TX 75052 Unit: 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District