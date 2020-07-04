614 Michael Drive

Amenities

Great new listing in Grand Prairie, Texas. This home has recently been updated to please the most pickiest of tenants! Laminate through out and split a bedroom situation give a prefect living situation! Living room has new paint and a great fireplace as a focal point! Eat-in kitchen space with great countertop space and plenty of storage. Great access to I-20, 161 and 360 for those with commutes in mind. Large backyard with a storage building for tenant use. Pets on a case by case situation and home is priced to move. Call now to book a showing.