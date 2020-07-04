All apartments in Grand Prairie
614 Michael Drive
614 Michael Drive

614 Michael Drive · No Longer Available
Location

614 Michael Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great new listing in Grand Prairie, Texas. This home has recently been updated to please the most pickiest of tenants! Laminate through out and split a bedroom situation give a prefect living situation! Living room has new paint and a great fireplace as a focal point! Eat-in kitchen space with great countertop space and plenty of storage. Great access to I-20, 161 and 360 for those with commutes in mind. Large backyard with a storage building for tenant use. Pets on a case by case situation and home is priced to move. Call now to book a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Michael Drive have any available units?
614 Michael Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 614 Michael Drive currently offering any rent specials?
614 Michael Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Michael Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Michael Drive is pet friendly.
Does 614 Michael Drive offer parking?
No, 614 Michael Drive does not offer parking.
Does 614 Michael Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Michael Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Michael Drive have a pool?
No, 614 Michael Drive does not have a pool.
Does 614 Michael Drive have accessible units?
No, 614 Michael Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Michael Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Michael Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Michael Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Michael Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

