5848 Crestview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home that shows like a model inside and out. All you have to do is move in and enjoy. Over-sized kitchen with gas cooking offers outstanding counter and storage space. Tile floor accents overlook the inviting family room with fireplace. Master bedroom is downstairs with separate tub, shower and Large Walk-in closet. Wonderful Oversized Gameroom upstairs with 3 way split on the large bedrooms with great closets & storage. Large backyard and so close to shopping and more.