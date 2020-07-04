All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 5848 Crestview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
5848 Crestview Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:17 PM

5848 Crestview Drive

5848 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5848 Crestview Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home that shows like a model inside and out. All you have to do is move in and enjoy. Over-sized kitchen with gas cooking offers outstanding counter and storage space. Tile floor accents overlook the inviting family room with fireplace. Master bedroom is downstairs with separate tub, shower and Large Walk-in closet. Wonderful Oversized Gameroom upstairs with 3 way split on the large bedrooms with great closets & storage. Large backyard and so close to shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5848 Crestview Drive have any available units?
5848 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5848 Crestview Drive have?
Some of 5848 Crestview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5848 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5848 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5848 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5848 Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5848 Crestview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5848 Crestview Drive offers parking.
Does 5848 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5848 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5848 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 5848 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5848 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 5848 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5848 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5848 Crestview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District