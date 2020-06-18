All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 58 E Mountain Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
58 E Mountain Creek Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

58 E Mountain Creek Court

58 East Mountain Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

58 East Mountain Creek Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
$300.00 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT...
Updates throughout-new paint, laminate flooring, deck, both bathrooms updated, kitchen countertops, sink, and NEW appliances. Cozy townhome in Grand Prairie! It is well maintained, located near shopping centers, dining, and entertainment. 3 perfectly sized bedrooms with 3 bathrooms. Spacious living room for your enjoyment with your family and friends. It comes with a carport that fits 1 car. The back yard has a covered patio with sitting area. Online application $55.00 per person over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 E Mountain Creek Court have any available units?
58 E Mountain Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 E Mountain Creek Court have?
Some of 58 E Mountain Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 E Mountain Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
58 E Mountain Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 E Mountain Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 58 E Mountain Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 58 E Mountain Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 58 E Mountain Creek Court offers parking.
Does 58 E Mountain Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 E Mountain Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 E Mountain Creek Court have a pool?
No, 58 E Mountain Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 58 E Mountain Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 58 E Mountain Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 58 E Mountain Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 E Mountain Creek Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District