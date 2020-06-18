58 E Mountain Creek Court

Amenities

Updates throughout-new paint, laminate flooring, deck, both bathrooms updated, kitchen countertops, sink, and NEW appliances. Cozy townhome in Grand Prairie! It is well maintained, located near shopping centers, dining, and entertainment. 3 perfectly sized bedrooms with 3 bathrooms. Spacious living room for your enjoyment with your family and friends. It comes with a carport that fits 1 car. The back yard has a covered patio with sitting area. Online application $55.00 per person over the age of 18.