5438 Jacob Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5438 Jacob Drive

5438 Jacob Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5438 Jacob Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property is set up for self tour. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/668106

This townhouse shows beautifully-well maintained and clean!! Across from scenic Joe Pool Lake. Near Mike Mosely Elementary, Harry S. Truman Middle School & South Grand Prarie High School.

Fresh, beautiful colors, tall archways and elegance. Open floor plan! Kitchen has pantry with a breakfast bar-room for two stools, plus large breakfast area. Walking and jogging trails, private pond and covered picnic area all nestled in CONVENIENT GRAND PRARIE LOCATION! Also has a private direct access 2 car rear entry garage. This property feels like a house, apply today and make it feel like home!

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583 or email Lindsay@RentalZebra.com. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 Jacob Drive have any available units?
5438 Jacob Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 5438 Jacob Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5438 Jacob Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 Jacob Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5438 Jacob Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5438 Jacob Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5438 Jacob Drive offers parking.
Does 5438 Jacob Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 Jacob Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 Jacob Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5438 Jacob Drive has a pool.
Does 5438 Jacob Drive have accessible units?
No, 5438 Jacob Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 Jacob Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5438 Jacob Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5438 Jacob Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5438 Jacob Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

