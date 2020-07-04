5438 Jacob Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This property is set up for self tour. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/668106



This townhouse shows beautifully-well maintained and clean!! Across from scenic Joe Pool Lake. Near Mike Mosely Elementary, Harry S. Truman Middle School & South Grand Prarie High School.



Fresh, beautiful colors, tall archways and elegance. Open floor plan! Kitchen has pantry with a breakfast bar-room for two stools, plus large breakfast area. Walking and jogging trails, private pond and covered picnic area all nestled in CONVENIENT GRAND PRARIE LOCATION! Also has a private direct access 2 car rear entry garage. This property feels like a house, apply today and make it feel like home!



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583 or email Lindsay@RentalZebra.com. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



