519 Delores Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice cosey home in a great neighborhood, great location. Open and easy floor plan, many upgrades, has extended ceramic tile, roomy kitchen with custom cabinets, island, double oven. This home features spacious family room with fireplace, large mater bed room and bath. Ceiling fans and 2 inch blinds throughout. This home also has a beautiful enclosed patio for relaxing any time of the day. Easy yard maintenance with drought resistant plants. Minutes from shops, restaurants - quick easy access to freeways.