Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:39 PM

519 Delores Drive

519 Delores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

519 Delores Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice cosey home in a great neighborhood, great location. Open and easy floor plan, many upgrades, has extended ceramic tile, roomy kitchen with custom cabinets, island, double oven. This home features spacious family room with fireplace, large mater bed room and bath. Ceiling fans and 2 inch blinds throughout. This home also has a beautiful enclosed patio for relaxing any time of the day. Easy yard maintenance with drought resistant plants. Minutes from shops, restaurants - quick easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Delores Drive have any available units?
519 Delores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 Delores Drive have?
Some of 519 Delores Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Delores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
519 Delores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Delores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 519 Delores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 519 Delores Drive offer parking?
Yes, 519 Delores Drive offers parking.
Does 519 Delores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Delores Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Delores Drive have a pool?
No, 519 Delores Drive does not have a pool.
Does 519 Delores Drive have accessible units?
No, 519 Delores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Delores Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Delores Drive has units with dishwashers.

