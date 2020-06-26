All apartments in Grand Prairie
516 Edgeview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

516 Edgeview Drive

516 Edgeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

516 Edgeview Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Large spacious corner lot home in desired Westchester. Home has tons of upgrades throughout home, definitely worth seeing in person to appreciate. Both HVAC units replaced within the last week, backyard has a large built-in motorized patio cover, approx. 20'x10'. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. All bedrooms are spacious, must see. Living area is 3,545 sqft plus additional 752 sqft bonus room with glass wall and view of the backyard, and includes a wet bar and full bath. 3 car garage Convenient access to highway, shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

