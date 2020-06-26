516 Edgeview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Large spacious corner lot home in desired Westchester. Home has tons of upgrades throughout home, definitely worth seeing in person to appreciate. Both HVAC units replaced within the last week, backyard has a large built-in motorized patio cover, approx. 20'x10'. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. All bedrooms are spacious, must see. Living area is 3,545 sqft plus additional 752 sqft bonus room with glass wall and view of the backyard, and includes a wet bar and full bath. 3 car garage Convenient access to highway, shopping and schools.