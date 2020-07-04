4448 Newport Street

Amenities

Amazing home, on beautiful over-sized lot, located near shopping, dining and parks! Nice wood floors throughout, with carpet in the bedrooms, tall ceilings and updated fixtures. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen off the breakfast nook, featuring clean white cabinetry, tile back splash and track lighting. Cozy up in the master suite around the stunning fireplace and relax in the private master bath with dual sinks, built-in vanity and walk-in closet. This home is great for you and your family, offering large bedrooms and bathrooms throughout. Come fall in love with this beauty today!