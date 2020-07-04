All apartments in Grand Prairie
4448 Newport Street

4448 Newport Street · No Longer Available
Location

4448 Newport Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing home, on beautiful over-sized lot, located near shopping, dining and parks! Nice wood floors throughout, with carpet in the bedrooms, tall ceilings and updated fixtures. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen off the breakfast nook, featuring clean white cabinetry, tile back splash and track lighting. Cozy up in the master suite around the stunning fireplace and relax in the private master bath with dual sinks, built-in vanity and walk-in closet. This home is great for you and your family, offering large bedrooms and bathrooms throughout. Come fall in love with this beauty today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4448 Newport Street have any available units?
4448 Newport Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4448 Newport Street have?
Some of 4448 Newport Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4448 Newport Street currently offering any rent specials?
4448 Newport Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4448 Newport Street pet-friendly?
No, 4448 Newport Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4448 Newport Street offer parking?
No, 4448 Newport Street does not offer parking.
Does 4448 Newport Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4448 Newport Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4448 Newport Street have a pool?
No, 4448 Newport Street does not have a pool.
Does 4448 Newport Street have accessible units?
No, 4448 Newport Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4448 Newport Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4448 Newport Street has units with dishwashers.

