3513 Canyon Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Incredible two-story home is ready for you and your family! Stunning foyer with vaulted ceilings and gorgeous natural light, open concept floor plan, and FIVE large bedrooms. Open kitchen with black appliances and nice vinyl wood flooring, gas starter fireplace in one of the three living rooms and amazing backyard with covered porch perfect for entertaining guests. The master suite features a spacious bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Wait until you see this home!