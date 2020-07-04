All apartments in Grand Prairie
3513 Canyon Road
Last updated November 28 2019 at 6:29 PM

3513 Canyon Road

3513 Canyon Road
Location

3513 Canyon Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Incredible two-story home is ready for you and your family! Stunning foyer with vaulted ceilings and gorgeous natural light, open concept floor plan, and FIVE large bedrooms. Open kitchen with black appliances and nice vinyl wood flooring, gas starter fireplace in one of the three living rooms and amazing backyard with covered porch perfect for entertaining guests. The master suite features a spacious bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Wait until you see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Canyon Road have any available units?
3513 Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Canyon Road have?
Some of 3513 Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 3513 Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3513 Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 3513 Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 3513 Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 3513 Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 3513 Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.

