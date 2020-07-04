All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

3129 Pheasant Run Court

3129 Pheasant Run Court · No Longer Available
Location

3129 Pheasant Run Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Spacious four bedroom home, with two living areas, and dinning . The floor plan offers a split bedroom set up, Master bedroom opposite side from other three bedrooms. Master bathroom offers garden tub , separate shower, large walk in closet . Nice skylight in kitchen ,giving natural lighting in kitchen and dinning area. Wood burin fire place in open concept living area next to kitchen . Large backyard with flower beds ready for new plants. Located in the entertainment zone, Epic water park and play ground just a block away. Epic west , around the corner offering retail and lots restaurant choices. Toll road 161 and I-20 within minutes .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Pheasant Run Court have any available units?
3129 Pheasant Run Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 Pheasant Run Court have?
Some of 3129 Pheasant Run Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Pheasant Run Court currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Pheasant Run Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Pheasant Run Court pet-friendly?
No, 3129 Pheasant Run Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3129 Pheasant Run Court offer parking?
Yes, 3129 Pheasant Run Court offers parking.
Does 3129 Pheasant Run Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 Pheasant Run Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Pheasant Run Court have a pool?
No, 3129 Pheasant Run Court does not have a pool.
Does 3129 Pheasant Run Court have accessible units?
No, 3129 Pheasant Run Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Pheasant Run Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3129 Pheasant Run Court has units with dishwashers.

