3129 Pheasant Run Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets playground fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Spacious four bedroom home, with two living areas, and dinning . The floor plan offers a split bedroom set up, Master bedroom opposite side from other three bedrooms. Master bathroom offers garden tub , separate shower, large walk in closet . Nice skylight in kitchen ,giving natural lighting in kitchen and dinning area. Wood burin fire place in open concept living area next to kitchen . Large backyard with flower beds ready for new plants. Located in the entertainment zone, Epic water park and play ground just a block away. Epic west , around the corner offering retail and lots restaurant choices. Toll road 161 and I-20 within minutes .