3129 Pheasant Run Court

Amenities
Spacious four bedroom home, with two living areas, and dinning . The floor plan offers a split bedroom set up, Master bedroom opposite side from other three bedrooms. Master bathroom offers garden tub , separate shower, large walk in closet . Nice skylight in kitchen ,giving natural lighting in kitchen and dinning area. Wood burin fire place in open concept living area next to kitchen . Large backyard with flower beds ready for new plants. Located in the entertainment zone, Epic water park and play ground just a block away. Epic west , around the corner offering retail and lots restaurant choices. Toll road 161 and I-20 within minutes .