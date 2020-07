Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 2-2 Duplex ready for lease. This cozy two bedroom two bath duplex is over 1100 sqft. High ceilings in living room with fire place. Large closet and tons of storage. Fenced yard with mature tress and Covered Patio! Attached 1 car garage in the back! Why live in an apartment when you could have all this! Don't miss this one, it won't last long! Move in Feb 1st!