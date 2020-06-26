3001 E Avenue K

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Grand Prairie 1/1 $875



Exterior Amenities: Pool, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Carports

Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 857



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com



Spirit Real Estate Group







This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. Please do not apply through the website, please apply in person if you wish to apply. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com