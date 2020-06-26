All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

3001 E Avenue K

3001 East Avenue K · No Longer Available
Location

3001 East Avenue K, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Grand Prairie 1/1 $875

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 857

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

 

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. Please do not apply through the website, please apply in person if you wish to apply. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 E Avenue K have any available units?
3001 E Avenue K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 E Avenue K have?
Some of 3001 E Avenue K's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 E Avenue K currently offering any rent specials?
3001 E Avenue K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 E Avenue K pet-friendly?
No, 3001 E Avenue K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3001 E Avenue K offer parking?
Yes, 3001 E Avenue K offers parking.
Does 3001 E Avenue K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 E Avenue K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 E Avenue K have a pool?
Yes, 3001 E Avenue K has a pool.
Does 3001 E Avenue K have accessible units?
No, 3001 E Avenue K does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 E Avenue K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 E Avenue K has units with dishwashers.

