Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:25 AM

2937 Fontana

2937 Fontana · No Longer Available
Location

2937 Fontana, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
garage
media room
*March 11 Update*: Whole house freshly repainted; new carpet installed; Media room basketball theme removed. Move in ready beautiful elevation with stone and brick at Villas at Mira Lagos. Kitchen with Big Island , granite counter top, SS appliances, open to family room. Elegant front entry lead to Large living with hand scraped wood floors , stone fire place and high ceiling. Three bedrooms up with pre-wired Media room. Media room could be study, game room or bedroom. Large and private backyard with open patio. Applicant to verify room size, s.f., feature and school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 Fontana have any available units?
2937 Fontana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2937 Fontana have?
Some of 2937 Fontana's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 Fontana currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Fontana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Fontana pet-friendly?
No, 2937 Fontana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2937 Fontana offer parking?
Yes, 2937 Fontana offers parking.
Does 2937 Fontana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Fontana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Fontana have a pool?
No, 2937 Fontana does not have a pool.
Does 2937 Fontana have accessible units?
No, 2937 Fontana does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Fontana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2937 Fontana has units with dishwashers.

