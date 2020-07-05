2937 Fontana

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court game room parking garage media room

*March 11 Update*: Whole house freshly repainted; new carpet installed; Media room basketball theme removed. Move in ready beautiful elevation with stone and brick at Villas at Mira Lagos. Kitchen with Big Island , granite counter top, SS appliances, open to family room. Elegant front entry lead to Large living with hand scraped wood floors , stone fire place and high ceiling. Three bedrooms up with pre-wired Media room. Media room could be study, game room or bedroom. Large and private backyard with open patio. Applicant to verify room size, s.f., feature and school.