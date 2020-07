Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Totally renovated now and ready to show bring back all your client. Fresh paint and new carpet. Great floor plan, for family and entertaining, large-open living area with fireplace. 4 bedrooms+media rm. Open Island kitchen, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and pantry. Spacious master bdrm. with walk-in closet, corner garden tub. Joe Pool Lake just blocks away, parks and more.