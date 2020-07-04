2827 Oak Crest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Great 3/2/2 just minutes from Joe Pool Lake with open floor-plan that offers a game-room, formal dining, and breakfast nook area. It has split bedrooms with lots of closet space and boasts a large backyard that has big covered patio. Formal dining could be used as an office or study. Convenient to 360, Lakeridge Pkwy, Highway 161, I -20 , and shopping.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 10/11/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.