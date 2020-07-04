All apartments in Grand Prairie
2827 Oak Crest Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:52 PM

2827 Oak Crest Drive

2827 Oak Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2827 Oak Crest Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3/2/2 just minutes from Joe Pool Lake with open floor-plan that offers a game-room, formal dining, and breakfast nook area. It has split bedrooms with lots of closet space and boasts a large backyard that has big covered patio. Formal dining could be used as an office or study. Convenient to 360, Lakeridge Pkwy, Highway 161, I -20 , and shopping.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 10/11/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 Oak Crest Drive have any available units?
2827 Oak Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 2827 Oak Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2827 Oak Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 Oak Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 Oak Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2827 Oak Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 2827 Oak Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2827 Oak Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 Oak Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 Oak Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2827 Oak Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 2827 Oak Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2827 Oak Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 Oak Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 Oak Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2827 Oak Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2827 Oak Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

