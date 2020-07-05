All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:12 AM

2775 Waterway Drive

2775 Waterway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2775 Waterway Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Grand Peninsula

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
This meticulously maintained home has tons of upgrades! The beautiful kitchen features granite counter tops, a gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. You'll find two living areas, two dining spaces, and a flex room that's perfect for a playroom or an office. The private backyard has a large covered patio, perfect for entertaining! This exemplary neighborhood has walking trails, ponds, two pools, multiple playgrounds, and a community clubhouse with a gym. Come see this charming home in the perfect location, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2775 Waterway Drive have any available units?
2775 Waterway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2775 Waterway Drive have?
Some of 2775 Waterway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2775 Waterway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2775 Waterway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2775 Waterway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2775 Waterway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2775 Waterway Drive offer parking?
No, 2775 Waterway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2775 Waterway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2775 Waterway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2775 Waterway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2775 Waterway Drive has a pool.
Does 2775 Waterway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2775 Waterway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2775 Waterway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2775 Waterway Drive has units with dishwashers.

