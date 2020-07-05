2775 Waterway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

This meticulously maintained home has tons of upgrades! The beautiful kitchen features granite counter tops, a gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. You'll find two living areas, two dining spaces, and a flex room that's perfect for a playroom or an office. The private backyard has a large covered patio, perfect for entertaining! This exemplary neighborhood has walking trails, ponds, two pools, multiple playgrounds, and a community clubhouse with a gym. Come see this charming home in the perfect location, it won't last long!