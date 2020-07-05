All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:25 PM

2715 Vela

2715 Vela · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Vela, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
media room
STUNNING Mira Lagos EXECUTIVE Home! Plenty of room for the growing family. GORGEOUS Hand scraped wood floors on the first level. In-law suite on first level with adjacent FULL Bath. Covered Patio, Covered Porch, and Covered Deck. Cooks delight kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, upgraded cabinets, and upgraded fixtures. Charming breakfast nook overlooks large lush backyard. Luxurious master suite with sitting area, garden jetted tub, separate shower, HUGE closet and dual sinks. Upstairs you will find a large game room, Magnificent media room, three good sized bedrooms, and a full bath. Community pool, fitness center, and Jogging paths. Mansfield ISD. HURRY! THIS WILL GO FAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Vela have any available units?
2715 Vela doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Vela have?
Some of 2715 Vela's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Vela currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Vela is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Vela pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Vela is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2715 Vela offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Vela offers parking.
Does 2715 Vela have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Vela does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Vela have a pool?
Yes, 2715 Vela has a pool.
Does 2715 Vela have accessible units?
No, 2715 Vela does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Vela have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 Vela has units with dishwashers.

