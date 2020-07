Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities

Adorable and cozy 4 bedrooms, 2 baths - Half-Duplex is move in ready. Great property with many updates!Very Spacious kitchen with countertops, appliance and breakfast bar.Large living area with woodburning fireplace and dinning area.The property also has a fenced in backyard . This one will not last long! A Must See !! Convenient location.