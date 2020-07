Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Features sitting area off master bedroom, Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Wood look allure flooring installed through out house. No carpet means easy care living. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Screened in back patio. Small dogs OK but no dogs over 20 lbs. allowed. Agents see Rental Criteria in MLS Transaction Desk for instructions. Use TAR application in ZipForms.