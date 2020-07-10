All apartments in Grand Prairie
2442 14th Street

2442 Southeast 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Southeast 14th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Grand Prairie features laminate and vinyl flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, central heat-air, WD connections, a new roof, a beautiful fireplace and a fenced backyard. The home sits in a quiet neighborhood near Mountain Creek Lake and Mountain Creek Lake Park Pavilion. It's also near shopping along W Pioneer Rd, which includes Planet Fitness, Walmart, Kroger, Wingstop, Braums, McDonald's and much more! The home offers easy access to highways 20 and PGBT, as well as Barbara Bush Elementary School. Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 14th Street have any available units?
2442 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 14th Street have?
Some of 2442 14th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2442 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2442 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2442 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2442 14th Street offers parking.
Does 2442 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 14th Street have a pool?
No, 2442 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2442 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 2442 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

