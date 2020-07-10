2442 14th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym parking garage

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Grand Prairie features laminate and vinyl flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, central heat-air, WD connections, a new roof, a beautiful fireplace and a fenced backyard. The home sits in a quiet neighborhood near Mountain Creek Lake and Mountain Creek Lake Park Pavilion. It's also near shopping along W Pioneer Rd, which includes Planet Fitness, Walmart, Kroger, Wingstop, Braums, McDonald's and much more! The home offers easy access to highways 20 and PGBT, as well as Barbara Bush Elementary School. Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.