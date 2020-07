Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

WHAT A SPACIOUS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN LOCATED IN THE HIGH HAWK NEIGHBORHOOD! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR, HARDWOOD FLOORING, COVERED PATIO WITH A LARGE BACKYARD, SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM, AND MUCH MORE. THE LOCATION IS CLOSE TO JOE POOL LAKE, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, I20, 360, AND 161. DONT MISS OUT ON THIS WONDERFUL HOME!