Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

iThis is a spacious 4-bedroom town home in Grand Prairie. The living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath are downstairs. All 4 bedrooms, bathrooms, and laundry room are upstairs which gives a feeling of balance to the home. This property has a shared common space in the back instead of a full yard, perfect for the family looking for less yard maintenance. This property will be available 10-15-2019. Please give us a call to schedule a showing!