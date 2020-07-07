All apartments in Grand Prairie
207 Matt Plaza
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:29 PM

207 Matt Plaza

207 Matt Place · No Longer Available
Location

207 Matt Place, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.This 2-story 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhome situated on cul-de-sac! Both bedrooms are located upstairs split by full bath. Downstairs features spacious living area, eat-in kitchen. Open kitchen includes built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal and electric oven-range. Two parking spaces at the back of the property with storage unit.Rent: $1,095.00/month, Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Matt Plaza have any available units?
207 Matt Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Matt Plaza have?
Some of 207 Matt Plaza's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Matt Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
207 Matt Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Matt Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Matt Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 207 Matt Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 207 Matt Plaza offers parking.
Does 207 Matt Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Matt Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Matt Plaza have a pool?
No, 207 Matt Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 207 Matt Plaza have accessible units?
No, 207 Matt Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Matt Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Matt Plaza has units with dishwashers.

