207 Matt Plaza

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.This 2-story 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhome situated on cul-de-sac! Both bedrooms are located upstairs split by full bath. Downstairs features spacious living area, eat-in kitchen. Open kitchen includes built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal and electric oven-range. Two parking spaces at the back of the property with storage unit.Rent: $1,095.00/month, Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.