202 North Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

202 North Street

202 North Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 North Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Downtown Grand Prairie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Light-filled corner home in a tree-covered neighborhood in downtown Grand Prairie, near I-30 and George Bush Turnpike. Walk to the Saturday Farmers Market, The Uptown Theater, & local restaurants and businesses on Main Street. Close to schools. Attached garage and fenced, shaded yard. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Front room plus large family room. Separate dining room. Includes refrigerator, washer&dryer, dishwasher, microwave. Hardwood floors. Sitting room off the master bedroom could serve as a private retreat, nursery, or home office. Home wiring includes CAT 5 cabling. Fiber is available through AT&T. Google Nest smart thermostat. Absolutely no smoking. Indoor cat allowed. Dogs are case by case approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

