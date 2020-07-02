202 North Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Light-filled corner home in a tree-covered neighborhood in downtown Grand Prairie, near I-30 and George Bush Turnpike. Walk to the Saturday Farmers Market, The Uptown Theater, & local restaurants and businesses on Main Street. Close to schools. Attached garage and fenced, shaded yard. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Front room plus large family room. Separate dining room. Includes refrigerator, washer&dryer, dishwasher, microwave. Hardwood floors. Sitting room off the master bedroom could serve as a private retreat, nursery, or home office. Home wiring includes CAT 5 cabling. Fiber is available through AT&T. Google Nest smart thermostat. Absolutely no smoking. Indoor cat allowed. Dogs are case by case approval.