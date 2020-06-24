All apartments in Grand Prairie
1811 Family Circle
1811 Family Circle

1811 Family Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Family Cir, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Phillips Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*****NOVEMBER 22******
This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex features an open kitchen that allows a full view of the dining area, which has a beautiful chandelier in the ceiling, as well as the living room which features a wood burning fire place and ceiling fan. The master bathroom has a large bathroom with washer/dryer connections, along with a spacious closet that includes built in shelves. There is also a back bedroom door which leads to the backyard that features a storage closet for extra storage space.This location is conveniently located near popular attractions such as Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, water parks, shopping centers and an array of restaurants! Anyone over 18 years of age is required to submit a completed application along with ID and the last months' worth of pay stubs. Household income requirement is $3850/month. CALL 214-340-9302 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR NOW- Before it's gone!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Family Circle have any available units?
1811 Family Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Family Circle have?
Some of 1811 Family Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Family Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Family Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Family Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Family Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Family Circle offer parking?
No, 1811 Family Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Family Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Family Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Family Circle have a pool?
No, 1811 Family Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Family Circle have accessible units?
No, 1811 Family Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Family Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Family Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

