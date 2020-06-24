1811 Family Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*****NOVEMBER 22******

This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex features an open kitchen that allows a full view of the dining area, which has a beautiful chandelier in the ceiling, as well as the living room which features a wood burning fire place and ceiling fan. The master bathroom has a large bathroom with washer/dryer connections, along with a spacious closet that includes built in shelves. There is also a back bedroom door which leads to the backyard that features a storage closet for extra storage space.This location is conveniently located near popular attractions such as Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, water parks, shopping centers and an array of restaurants! Anyone over 18 years of age is required to submit a completed application along with ID and the last months' worth of pay stubs. Household income requirement is $3850/month. CALL 214-340-9302 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR NOW- Before it's gone!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.