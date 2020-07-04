1613 Lewis Trl

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

This beautifully rehabbed home sits on an interior lot of a quiet neighborhood of South Grand Prairie and backs up to city easement which means no backyard neighbors! This makeover has touched just about everything! New paint, carpet, light fixtures and kitchen counter tops name a few. The living room has high ceilings and a giant sized brick fireplace. The kitchen is a huge area that was given a gorgeous granite for the counters and stainless steel appliances. It also is open to a small eat-in space and a family sitting room. The rooms are all down a central hall and the master is oversized with an open vanity and sink basins. Pets are on a case by case and OTHER FEES APPLY! Make an appointment today!