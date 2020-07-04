All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1613 Lewis Trl

1613 Lewis Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Lewis Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This beautifully rehabbed home sits on an interior lot of a quiet neighborhood of South Grand Prairie and backs up to city easement which means no backyard neighbors! This makeover has touched just about everything! New paint, carpet, light fixtures and kitchen counter tops name a few. The living room has high ceilings and a giant sized brick fireplace. The kitchen is a huge area that was given a gorgeous granite for the counters and stainless steel appliances. It also is open to a small eat-in space and a family sitting room. The rooms are all down a central hall and the master is oversized with an open vanity and sink basins. Pets are on a case by case and OTHER FEES APPLY! Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Lewis Trl have any available units?
1613 Lewis Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Lewis Trl have?
Some of 1613 Lewis Trl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Lewis Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Lewis Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Lewis Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Lewis Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Lewis Trl offer parking?
No, 1613 Lewis Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Lewis Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Lewis Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Lewis Trl have a pool?
No, 1613 Lewis Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Lewis Trl have accessible units?
No, 1613 Lewis Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Lewis Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Lewis Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

