1305 Tripoli Trail
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

1305 Tripoli Trail

1305 Tripoli Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Tripoli Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spectacular Home Perfect for Family and Entertain! 4bedroom 2Baths Two car garage. Recently remodeled and bright! Located in the middle of DFW! 20 minutes to downtown Dallas and 20 minutes to Fort Worth. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop, new SS Appliances, Cabinets galore. stylish vessel sinks in master bathroom with granite counters. full size washer and dryer. Nice comfy Large backyard . Don’t miss your chance to view this home. Won’t last long!!!

2min to HWY 161, near the intersection of HWY 161 and HWY 30, 6 min from Six Flags and about 12 min from the Majestic Cowboys Stadium.

Income 3x monthly rent, one month security deposit, $350 non refundable pet deposit per pet
No eviction, $50 app

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

