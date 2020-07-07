1305 Tripoli Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spectacular Home Perfect for Family and Entertain! 4bedroom 2Baths Two car garage. Recently remodeled and bright! Located in the middle of DFW! 20 minutes to downtown Dallas and 20 minutes to Fort Worth. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop, new SS Appliances, Cabinets galore. stylish vessel sinks in master bathroom with granite counters. full size washer and dryer. Nice comfy Large backyard . Don’t miss your chance to view this home. Won’t last long!!!



2min to HWY 161, near the intersection of HWY 161 and HWY 30, 6 min from Six Flags and about 12 min from the Majestic Cowboys Stadium.



Income 3x monthly rent, one month security deposit, $350 non refundable pet deposit per pet

No eviction, $50 app