Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly community garden parking garage

905 Turtle Creek Cove Available 03/01/20 Welcome Home to 905 Turtle Creek Lane! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Home Available March 1st! - This gorgeous Steel Creek floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- At least one Tenant needs to be 55 years of age to rent this property (this property is located in an age restricted community)

- 2 bedroom/2 bath

- Built in Sun Room

- Tile in main living areas

- Carpet in master and guest bedrooms

- Trey ceilings in the living room and master bedroom

- Granite kitchen counter tops

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Gas stove

- Dual vanity and walk-in shower in master bathroom

- Large walk-in master closet

- Bath tub in guest bathroom

- Covered back porch

- 2 car garage

- Located half mile from the Retreat Activity Center on Cattleman Drive

- Close proximity to the community garden and softball fields

- Smoking is not permitted on the interior or exterior of this property

- Pets are not permitted at this property



* Viewings of this property are by appointment only after February 1st. 24 hour notice, to the Tenant that is currently residing in the property, is required *



This home features tailored pricing to fit your individual requirements and budget. If you possess your own washer/dryer, or desire to mow your own lawn, those costs are not automatically built into your rental amount. The selection of any of the following items is optional and will be in addition to the base rental amount of $1615 per month:



- Lawn Care/Landscaping (basic): $75.00

- Washer and Dryer Rental: $15.00

- Golf Cart Rental: $175 (Please check with the Leasing Department on the availability)



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home, will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider 1 small dog/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. Smoking is not permitted in this home.



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5157138)