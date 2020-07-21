Amenities

Welcome Home to 505 Caney Creek Cove! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - Located on a charming cul-de-sac, this gorgeous Surrey Crest floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 1712 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Library

- Brand new wood floors throughout (no carpet!)

- Crown molding

- Granite kitchen counter tops

- Decorative back splash

- Gas stove

- Brand new refrigerator

- Black kitchen appliances

- Fireplace

- Large master walk-in closet

- Dual vanity with walk-in shower and bath tub in master bathroom

- Bath tub in guest bathroom

- Extra cabinets, counter space and sink in laundry room

- Covered back porch

- Ribbon green space view

- Owner will consider a dog/no cats (please reference information below)

- This property is a non-smoking property

- Located 1.2 miles from the Cowan Creek Activity Center

- At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this property



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider 1 dog/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a brand new refrigerator. This appliance is the property of the Owner. Repairs or replacement is up to the Owner. Tenant will be responsible for providing their own washer and dryer.



Quarterly pest control services are provided by the Owner. Any services, in between the quarterly services, will be the responsibility of the Tenant.



Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5039395)