All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 505 Caney Creek Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
505 Caney Creek Cove
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

505 Caney Creek Cove

505 Caney Creek Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

505 Caney Creek Cove, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 505 Caney Creek Cove! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - Located on a charming cul-de-sac, this gorgeous Surrey Crest floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 1712 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Library
- Brand new wood floors throughout (no carpet!)
- Crown molding
- Granite kitchen counter tops
- Decorative back splash
- Gas stove
- Brand new refrigerator
- Black kitchen appliances
- Fireplace
- Large master walk-in closet
- Dual vanity with walk-in shower and bath tub in master bathroom
- Bath tub in guest bathroom
- Extra cabinets, counter space and sink in laundry room
- Covered back porch
- Ribbon green space view
- Owner will consider a dog/no cats (please reference information below)
- This property is a non-smoking property
- Located 1.2 miles from the Cowan Creek Activity Center
- At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this property

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider 1 dog/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a brand new refrigerator. This appliance is the property of the Owner. Repairs or replacement is up to the Owner. Tenant will be responsible for providing their own washer and dryer.

Quarterly pest control services are provided by the Owner. Any services, in between the quarterly services, will be the responsibility of the Tenant.

Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5039395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Caney Creek Cove have any available units?
505 Caney Creek Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Caney Creek Cove have?
Some of 505 Caney Creek Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Caney Creek Cove currently offering any rent specials?
505 Caney Creek Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Caney Creek Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Caney Creek Cove is pet friendly.
Does 505 Caney Creek Cove offer parking?
No, 505 Caney Creek Cove does not offer parking.
Does 505 Caney Creek Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Caney Creek Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Caney Creek Cove have a pool?
No, 505 Caney Creek Cove does not have a pool.
Does 505 Caney Creek Cove have accessible units?
No, 505 Caney Creek Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Caney Creek Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Caney Creek Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGeorgetown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College