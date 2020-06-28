Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

503 San Gabriel Overlook W Available 06/12/20 Coveted, Stylish, 3 Bedroom Home in Georgetown Tx - Must See! 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, w/office listed in the San Gabriel Heights division of Georgetown Tx. Located a half a mile west of i35 on 2243 (Leander Rd). This is a gorgeous 2,000 sqft home with a picturesque front porch and and amazing backyard patio deck. Spacious interior with vaulted ceilings makes you feel like this is the home you never want to leave. All hardwood floors make this a pet friendly home.



(RLNE5823837)