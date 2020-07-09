All apartments in Georgetown
434 Davis Mountain Circle

434 Davis Mountain Circle · No Longer Available
Location

434 Davis Mountain Circle, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome Home to 434 Davis Mountain Circle! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - This incredible Morningside Lane floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 2648 Square Feet
- 3 bedroom/2.5 bath
- Den
- Formal Dining Space
- Wood tile flooring in main living areas and master bedroom
- Carpet in guest bedrooms
- Granite kitchen counter tops
- Kitchen island
- White kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, double ovens and dishwasher)
- Gas stove
- Large walk-in pantry with lots of storage space
- Green space views from the living room, master bedroom and guest bedroom windows
- Dual vanity and glamour shower in master bathroom
- Spacious master walk-in closet
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Laundry room with extra storage and folding area
- 3rd car garage/extended garage
- Fully fenced backyard
- Extended back porch
- Beautiful patio wall that is also a water feature
- Amazing green space views
- Water softener
- Pet Friendly (reference information below)
- Located 1.9 miles from the Cowan Creek Activity Center
- Minimum age requirement to lease this property: 55
- Smoking is not permitted at this property

Viewings of this property:
Due to COVID-19 viewings of this property are by appointment only. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Applying for this home:
We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.

Security Deposit Information:
The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.

Pet policy:
Owner will consider pets at this property. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount. HOA rules state that there can only be 2 pets per home.

Appliance Information:
This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These items are the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacements, that are needed, would be at the discretion of the Owner.

Utility Information:
Tenants are responsible for the utilities and pest control at the property. The utilities must be placed in the Tenant's name by the start of their Residential Lease Contract and remain active until the end of their Residential Lease Contract term. Service providers in this area: City of Georgetown (electricity, water, sewage, trash); Atmos Energy (gas); Suddenlink (Cable).

Membership Badge Information:
Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.

(RLNE5788961)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
