Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

417 Keenland Drive

417 Keenland Drive
Location

417 Keenland Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626
Churchill Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Churchill Farms Home - This is a great house in a peaceful, family community. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a very nicely landscaped backyard with covered back patio. The spacious 3 hall bedrooms have share the second floor hall bathroom. The large master suite offers tall bay windows, 2 large walk-in his and her closets and a beautiful garden tub with window as the centerpiece of the master bathroom which offers a private toilet, walk-in shower and double vanities with a mirrored wall. The first floor offers a large living room with a brick, gas fireplace, half bath, entry into the 2 car garage, formal dining room, breakfast area and entry onto the covered back porch and fenced in back yard as well at the kitchen which is loaded with plentiful cabinetry. Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Laundry Room with Shelving ~ Security System ~ Carpeted Bedrooms ~ Tiled Bathrooms ~ Wood Laminate Downstairs ~ HOA Community Pool ~ Garage Work Space

Pets are considered
This is a non-smoking property

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

(RLNE5126533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Keenland Drive have any available units?
417 Keenland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Keenland Drive have?
Some of 417 Keenland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Keenland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 Keenland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Keenland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Keenland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 417 Keenland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 417 Keenland Drive offers parking.
Does 417 Keenland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Keenland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Keenland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 417 Keenland Drive has a pool.
Does 417 Keenland Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 Keenland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Keenland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Keenland Drive has units with dishwashers.
