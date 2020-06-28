417 Keenland Drive

Amenities
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Churchill Farms Home - This is a great house in a peaceful, family community. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a very nicely landscaped backyard with covered back patio. The spacious 3 hall bedrooms have share the second floor hall bathroom. The large master suite offers tall bay windows, 2 large walk-in his and her closets and a beautiful garden tub with window as the centerpiece of the master bathroom which offers a private toilet, walk-in shower and double vanities with a mirrored wall. The first floor offers a large living room with a brick, gas fireplace, half bath, entry into the 2 car garage, formal dining room, breakfast area and entry onto the covered back porch and fenced in back yard as well at the kitchen which is loaded with plentiful cabinetry. Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Laundry Room with Shelving ~ Security System ~ Carpeted Bedrooms ~ Tiled Bathrooms ~ Wood Laminate Downstairs ~ HOA Community Pool ~ Garage Work Space
Pets are considered
This is a non-smoking property
Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter
(RLNE5126533)