408 Green Slope Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - Located in the Pinnacle Community, just down the street from the HOA community pool and playground! The covered front entry welcomes you into the living room with entry closet. The kitchen and dining room offer all appliances, a granite counter top, tiled back splash, a pantry closet and entry onto the covered back patio and fenced in back yard. The master suite provides a spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving, a linen closet and a walk-in shower. Down the hall you will find 3 guest bedrooms, the hall bathroom with tiled shower and linen cabinet, utility/laundry room and entry into the 2 car garage.



Vinyl Plank and Linoleum Throughout ~ Great Neighborhood ~ HOA Community Pool and Playground



This is a non smoking property



Pets are not considered



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823950)