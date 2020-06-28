All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

408 Green Slope Lane

408 Green Slope Ln · No Longer Available
Location

408 Green Slope Ln, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - Located in the Pinnacle Community, just down the street from the HOA community pool and playground! The covered front entry welcomes you into the living room with entry closet. The kitchen and dining room offer all appliances, a granite counter top, tiled back splash, a pantry closet and entry onto the covered back patio and fenced in back yard. The master suite provides a spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving, a linen closet and a walk-in shower. Down the hall you will find 3 guest bedrooms, the hall bathroom with tiled shower and linen cabinet, utility/laundry room and entry into the 2 car garage.

Vinyl Plank and Linoleum Throughout ~ Great Neighborhood ~ HOA Community Pool and Playground

This is a non smoking property

Pets are not considered

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Green Slope Lane have any available units?
408 Green Slope Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Green Slope Lane have?
Some of 408 Green Slope Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Green Slope Lane currently offering any rent specials?
408 Green Slope Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Green Slope Lane pet-friendly?
No, 408 Green Slope Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 408 Green Slope Lane offer parking?
Yes, 408 Green Slope Lane offers parking.
Does 408 Green Slope Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Green Slope Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Green Slope Lane have a pool?
Yes, 408 Green Slope Lane has a pool.
Does 408 Green Slope Lane have accessible units?
No, 408 Green Slope Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Green Slope Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Green Slope Lane has units with dishwashers.

