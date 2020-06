Amenities

Immediate occupancy in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1-story home in established neighborhood south of Georgetown airport. Tile and laminate flooring; no carpet. Kitchen features tile counters and gas range. 2-car garage has door opener and storage cabinet. Covered back patio and 16'x16' ramped deck overlooks large treed yard with fencing and storage shed. Easy access to Northwest Blvd, Williams Dr, and new I-35 bridge now under construction.