Welcome Home to 345 Brenham Pass! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Home Available Now! - This spacious Steel Creek floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 1604 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Sunroom

- Open floor plan

- Tile in the main living area

- Carpet in the bedrooms

- Trey ceiling in family room and master bedroom

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Quartz countertops

- Pendant lighting over bar

- Ceiling fans installed in family room and bedrooms

- Dual vanity and walk-in shower in master bath

- Bathtub in guest bath

- 4ft garage extension

- Covered back patio

- Ribbon greenbelt view

- Within walking distance to the Retreat Activity Center

- Washer and dryer is available for the Tenant to lease for $15 per month in addition to their base rent

- Smoking is not permitted at this property

- At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this property



Viewings of this property:

Due to COVID-19 viewings of this property are by appointment only. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm.



Applying for this home:

We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.



Security Deposit Information:

The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.



Pet policy:

Owner will consider one small dog/no cats. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount.



Appliance Information:

The home comes with a refrigerator, which is the property of the Owner. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. A washer and dryer is available to lease for $15 per month in addition to the base rent. If Tenant opts to utilize their own washer and dryer, the washer and dryer, that is currently at the property, will be stored in the garage during the duration of the lease term.



Utility Information:

Tenants are responsible for the utilities and pest control at the property. The utilities must be placed in the Tenant's name by the start of their Residential Lease Contract and remain active until the end of their Residential Lease Contract term. Service providers in this area: City of Georgetown (water, sewage, trash); Pedernales Electric (electricity); Atmos Energy (gas); Suddenlink (Cable).



Membership Badge Information:

Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.



No Cats Allowed



