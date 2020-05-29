All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 345 Brenham Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
345 Brenham Pass
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

345 Brenham Pass

345 Brenham Pass · (512) 869-0223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

345 Brenham Pass, Georgetown, TX 78633

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 345 Brenham Pass · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome Home to 345 Brenham Pass! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Home Available Now! - This spacious Steel Creek floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 1604 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Sunroom
- Open floor plan
- Tile in the main living area
- Carpet in the bedrooms
- Trey ceiling in family room and master bedroom
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Quartz countertops
- Pendant lighting over bar
- Ceiling fans installed in family room and bedrooms
- Dual vanity and walk-in shower in master bath
- Bathtub in guest bath
- 4ft garage extension
- Covered back patio
- Ribbon greenbelt view
- Within walking distance to the Retreat Activity Center
- Washer and dryer is available for the Tenant to lease for $15 per month in addition to their base rent
- Smoking is not permitted at this property
- At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this property

Viewings of this property:
Due to COVID-19 viewings of this property are by appointment only. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Applying for this home:
We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.

Security Deposit Information:
The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.

Pet policy:
Owner will consider one small dog/no cats. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount.

Appliance Information:
The home comes with a refrigerator, which is the property of the Owner. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. A washer and dryer is available to lease for $15 per month in addition to the base rent. If Tenant opts to utilize their own washer and dryer, the washer and dryer, that is currently at the property, will be stored in the garage during the duration of the lease term.

Utility Information:
Tenants are responsible for the utilities and pest control at the property. The utilities must be placed in the Tenant's name by the start of their Residential Lease Contract and remain active until the end of their Residential Lease Contract term. Service providers in this area: City of Georgetown (water, sewage, trash); Pedernales Electric (electricity); Atmos Energy (gas); Suddenlink (Cable).

Membership Badge Information:
Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4228156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Brenham Pass have any available units?
345 Brenham Pass has a unit available for $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Brenham Pass have?
Some of 345 Brenham Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Brenham Pass currently offering any rent specials?
345 Brenham Pass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Brenham Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Brenham Pass is pet friendly.
Does 345 Brenham Pass offer parking?
Yes, 345 Brenham Pass does offer parking.
Does 345 Brenham Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Brenham Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Brenham Pass have a pool?
No, 345 Brenham Pass does not have a pool.
Does 345 Brenham Pass have accessible units?
No, 345 Brenham Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Brenham Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Brenham Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 345 Brenham Pass?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity