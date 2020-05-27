Amenities

325 Barrington Farm Court Available 05/01/20 Welcome Home to 325 Barrington Farm Court! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Available May 1st! - This cozy Gray Myst floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 1388 Sq Ft

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Den/Flex Room

- Tile in the main living areas

- Carpet in the bedrooms

- White kitchen appliances

- Electric stove

- Formica kitchen counter tops

- Double vanity and walk in shower in master bath

- Large walk-in master closet

- Bath tub in guest bathroom

- Covered back porch

- Fenced back yard

- Ribbon greenbelt

- Owner will consider a small dog/no cats

- Washer and Dryer hook ups (Tenant will need to supply their own washer and dryer)

- Located a mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center

- Smoking is not permitted in the interior or exterior of this property

- This property is located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One Tenant must be age 55 or older to lease this property



* Due to COVID-19, we are unable to schedule viewings of this property until further notice. Please contact the Leasing Department at (512) 869-0223 for further information. *



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted in this home.



Owner will consider a small dog/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator. The refrigerator is the property of the Owner. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenant will need to supply their own washer and dryer.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



No Cats Allowed



