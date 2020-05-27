All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:52 AM

325 Barrington Farm Court

325 Barrington Farm Court · (512) 869-0223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 Barrington Farm Court, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 325 Barrington Farm Court · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
325 Barrington Farm Court Available 05/01/20 Welcome Home to 325 Barrington Farm Court! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Available May 1st! - This cozy Gray Myst floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 1388 Sq Ft
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Den/Flex Room
- Tile in the main living areas
- Carpet in the bedrooms
- White kitchen appliances
- Electric stove
- Formica kitchen counter tops
- Double vanity and walk in shower in master bath
- Large walk-in master closet
- Bath tub in guest bathroom
- Covered back porch
- Fenced back yard
- Ribbon greenbelt
- Owner will consider a small dog/no cats
- Washer and Dryer hook ups (Tenant will need to supply their own washer and dryer)
- Located a mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center
- Smoking is not permitted in the interior or exterior of this property
- This property is located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One Tenant must be age 55 or older to lease this property

* Due to COVID-19, we are unable to schedule viewings of this property until further notice. Please contact the Leasing Department at (512) 869-0223 for further information. *

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted in this home.

Owner will consider a small dog/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator. The refrigerator is the property of the Owner. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenant will need to supply their own washer and dryer.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3230069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Barrington Farm Court have any available units?
325 Barrington Farm Court has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Barrington Farm Court have?
Some of 325 Barrington Farm Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Barrington Farm Court currently offering any rent specials?
325 Barrington Farm Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Barrington Farm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Barrington Farm Court is pet friendly.
Does 325 Barrington Farm Court offer parking?
No, 325 Barrington Farm Court does not offer parking.
Does 325 Barrington Farm Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Barrington Farm Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Barrington Farm Court have a pool?
No, 325 Barrington Farm Court does not have a pool.
Does 325 Barrington Farm Court have accessible units?
No, 325 Barrington Farm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Barrington Farm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Barrington Farm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
