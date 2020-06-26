All apartments in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX
302 OLD PEAK RD
302 OLD PEAK RD

302 Old Peak Road · No Longer Available
Location

302 Old Peak Road, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
302 Old Peak - 4-2-2 1852 Sq. Ft. - $1695.00 - 4-2-2, 1852 sq. ft. - 1-story - home has surveillance system, 4th bedroom adjacent to master bedroom, kitchen w/lots of cabinet/counter space, concrete patio & shed for extra storage in backyard. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE4939804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 OLD PEAK RD have any available units?
302 OLD PEAK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 OLD PEAK RD have?
Some of 302 OLD PEAK RD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 OLD PEAK RD currently offering any rent specials?
302 OLD PEAK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 OLD PEAK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 OLD PEAK RD is pet friendly.
Does 302 OLD PEAK RD offer parking?
No, 302 OLD PEAK RD does not offer parking.
Does 302 OLD PEAK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 OLD PEAK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 OLD PEAK RD have a pool?
No, 302 OLD PEAK RD does not have a pool.
Does 302 OLD PEAK RD have accessible units?
No, 302 OLD PEAK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 302 OLD PEAK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 OLD PEAK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
