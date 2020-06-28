2700 Georgian Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Georgetown Home - Your family will enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. The covered front patio entry way leads into the formal dining room, living room and stairway to the second floor. The living room provides entry onto the back patio and spacious fenced in back yard. The kitchen and breakfast area share a bar counter with the living room. The laundry/utility room is through the kitchen and offers built-in shelving as well as an entry way into the 2 car garage. A half bathroom and coat closet are located on the first floor as well. The stairway to the second floor leads into the den/loft/game room which opens onto the covered, shady balcony. The two hall bedrooms share a full bathroom. The large master bedroom offers windows overlooking the backyard and leads into the spacious walk-in closet and master bathroom with linen closet, double sink vanity and large soaking tub.



Pets are considered

This is a non-smoking property



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



(RLNE2499147)