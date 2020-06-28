All apartments in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX
2700 Georgian Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

2700 Georgian Drive

2700 Georgian Drive
Location

2700 Georgian Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626
Georgian Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Georgetown Home - Your family will enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. The covered front patio entry way leads into the formal dining room, living room and stairway to the second floor. The living room provides entry onto the back patio and spacious fenced in back yard. The kitchen and breakfast area share a bar counter with the living room. The laundry/utility room is through the kitchen and offers built-in shelving as well as an entry way into the 2 car garage. A half bathroom and coat closet are located on the first floor as well. The stairway to the second floor leads into the den/loft/game room which opens onto the covered, shady balcony. The two hall bedrooms share a full bathroom. The large master bedroom offers windows overlooking the backyard and leads into the spacious walk-in closet and master bathroom with linen closet, double sink vanity and large soaking tub.

Pets are considered
This is a non-smoking property

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

(RLNE2499147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Georgian Drive have any available units?
2700 Georgian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Georgian Drive have?
Some of 2700 Georgian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Georgian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Georgian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Georgian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Georgian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Georgian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Georgian Drive offers parking.
Does 2700 Georgian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Georgian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Georgian Drive have a pool?
No, 2700 Georgian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Georgian Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 Georgian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Georgian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Georgian Drive has units with dishwashers.
