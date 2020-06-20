All apartments in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX
245 Deep Creek Drive
245 Deep Creek Drive

245 Deep Creek Drive · (512) 869-2638
Location

245 Deep Creek Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626
Katy Crossing

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 245 Deep Creek Drive · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2880 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Katy Cove Estates Georgetown Home - A great 2 story home in Katy Cove Estates just minutes from Downtown and I-35. The covered front entryway leads into the front of the home with an office and separate sitting/entertaining room which could also be utilized as a formal dining room. The half bathroom and utility/laundry room are to the left with the entry into the 2 car garage. The open living room/dining area/kitchen offer a kitchen island, granite counter tops, tiled back splash, pantry closet and entry onto the back covered patio with fenced in back yard with great landscaping. The master suite is also located on the first floor and provides a double sink vanity, garden soaking tub, walk-in tiled shower, private toilet and walk-in closet with racks and shelving. The second floor of the home welcomes you into a spacious game/family room. Down the hall you will find 3 bedrooms and a full guest bathroom.

Tile & Carpeting Throughout ~ Great Location

This is a non-smoking property

Pets are considered

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

(RLNE5802791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Deep Creek Drive have any available units?
245 Deep Creek Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Deep Creek Drive have?
Some of 245 Deep Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Deep Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
245 Deep Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Deep Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Deep Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 245 Deep Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 245 Deep Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 245 Deep Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Deep Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Deep Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 245 Deep Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 245 Deep Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 245 Deep Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Deep Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Deep Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
