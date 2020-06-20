245 Deep Creek Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Katy Cove Estates Georgetown Home - A great 2 story home in Katy Cove Estates just minutes from Downtown and I-35. The covered front entryway leads into the front of the home with an office and separate sitting/entertaining room which could also be utilized as a formal dining room. The half bathroom and utility/laundry room are to the left with the entry into the 2 car garage. The open living room/dining area/kitchen offer a kitchen island, granite counter tops, tiled back splash, pantry closet and entry onto the back covered patio with fenced in back yard with great landscaping. The master suite is also located on the first floor and provides a double sink vanity, garden soaking tub, walk-in tiled shower, private toilet and walk-in closet with racks and shelving. The second floor of the home welcomes you into a spacious game/family room. Down the hall you will find 3 bedrooms and a full guest bathroom.



Tile & Carpeting Throughout ~ Great Location



This is a non-smoking property



Pets are considered



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



(RLNE5802791)