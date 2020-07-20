All apartments in Georgetown
240 Bonham Loop
240 Bonham Loop

240 Bonham Loop
Location

240 Bonham Loop, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

Welcome Home to 240 Bonham Loop!-Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available May 10th! - This adorable Monterrey floor plan features:

- 1426 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Vinyl flooring throughout (no carpet in this home)
- Plantation shutter in the breakfast nook
- Crown molding throughout the home
- Quartz counter top in kitchen
- White kitchen appliances
- Gas stove
- Can lighting in the kitchen and entry way
- Ceiling fans in bathrooms, bedrooms and main living area
- Motion sensor lights in the front of the home and atrium area
- Dual vanity and walk in shower in master bath
- Bath tub and accent wall in guest bathroom
- Solar tube in guest bathroom
- Ribbon green space in back of home
- Located less than 2 miles from the main activity center on Texas Drive
- Pets not permitted in this home
- Non smoking property
- Age restricted community-One Tenant must be 55 years of age to rent this property
- Minimum lease term required: 1 year

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. This property can be shown by appointment only. Tenant still resides in the home.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Owner's items stored in the overhead racks, in the garage at the property, will remain at the property during a Tenant's lease term. Paint cans that are stored in a utility closet in the laundry room will remain in that location during the Tenant's lease term.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3805593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Bonham Loop have any available units?
240 Bonham Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Bonham Loop have?
Some of 240 Bonham Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Bonham Loop currently offering any rent specials?
240 Bonham Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Bonham Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Bonham Loop is pet friendly.
Does 240 Bonham Loop offer parking?
Yes, 240 Bonham Loop offers parking.
Does 240 Bonham Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Bonham Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Bonham Loop have a pool?
No, 240 Bonham Loop does not have a pool.
Does 240 Bonham Loop have accessible units?
No, 240 Bonham Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Bonham Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Bonham Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
