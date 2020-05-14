2112 Perkins Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a beautiful two-story home in the lovely community of Georgetown. This house is tucked back in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood, but is just minutes from IH35 and Toll 130. The updated interior is beautiful and feels so spacious. The large family area is downstairs and the bedrooms are upstairs. There is a large back yard that is perfect for outdoor activities and for the pups to run around. Call today for a showing! Open floor plan! Brand new paint and flooring throughout- wood in main areas downstairs, designer tile in baths upstairs/ new carpet- feels like a new home! Walk in closets, bay window in one bedroom/ HUGE backyard/ open kitchen- this is a must see!