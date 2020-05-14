All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

2112 Perkins Pl.

2112 Perkins Place · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Perkins Place, Georgetown, TX 78626
University Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a beautiful two-story home in the lovely community of Georgetown. This house is tucked back in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood, but is just minutes from IH35 and Toll 130. The updated interior is beautiful and feels so spacious. The large family area is downstairs and the bedrooms are upstairs. There is a large back yard that is perfect for outdoor activities and for the pups to run around. Call today for a showing! Open floor plan! Brand new paint and flooring throughout- wood in main areas downstairs, designer tile in baths upstairs/ new carpet- feels like a new home! Walk in closets, bay window in one bedroom/ HUGE backyard/ open kitchen- this is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Perkins Pl. have any available units?
2112 Perkins Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Perkins Pl. have?
Some of 2112 Perkins Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Perkins Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Perkins Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Perkins Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Perkins Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Perkins Pl. offer parking?
No, 2112 Perkins Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Perkins Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Perkins Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Perkins Pl. have a pool?
No, 2112 Perkins Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Perkins Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2112 Perkins Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Perkins Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Perkins Pl. has units with dishwashers.
