202 Precipice Way

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Pinnacle Community Home - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Pinnacle Community is conveniently located to Inner Loop and I-35 access and it is just minutes from Round Rock. The covered front entry leads into the home with the right wing offering 2 side bedrooms, the side bathroom with tiled shower and hall linen closet. The open floor plan of the living room with tiled fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast nook and kitchen is a great area for entertaining or spending time with the family. The nook shares a bar/counter with the kitchen and offers entry into the fenced-in back yard complete with utility shed. The left wing of the house provides the laundry/utility room with shelving and entry into the spacious 2 car garage. The 3rd side bedroom would make a great den/office, playroom or baby room. The master bedroom and bathroom suite offers a tiled shower, soaking tub, double vanities, linen closet and spacious walk-in closet with shelving and racks. The home is located just across the street from the community area of Pinnacle Park which offers a playground, picnic area, disc golf, basketball courts and the community pool and clubhouse.



Linoleum in Side Bath, Kitchen and Breakfast Nook with Carpeting Throughout Remainder ~ Great Location ~ Great For Entertaining



This is a non-smoking property. Pets may be considered.



