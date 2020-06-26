All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

202 Precipice Way

202 Precipice Way · No Longer Available
Location

202 Precipice Way, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Pinnacle Community Home - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Pinnacle Community is conveniently located to Inner Loop and I-35 access and it is just minutes from Round Rock. The covered front entry leads into the home with the right wing offering 2 side bedrooms, the side bathroom with tiled shower and hall linen closet. The open floor plan of the living room with tiled fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast nook and kitchen is a great area for entertaining or spending time with the family. The nook shares a bar/counter with the kitchen and offers entry into the fenced-in back yard complete with utility shed. The left wing of the house provides the laundry/utility room with shelving and entry into the spacious 2 car garage. The 3rd side bedroom would make a great den/office, playroom or baby room. The master bedroom and bathroom suite offers a tiled shower, soaking tub, double vanities, linen closet and spacious walk-in closet with shelving and racks. The home is located just across the street from the community area of Pinnacle Park which offers a playground, picnic area, disc golf, basketball courts and the community pool and clubhouse.

Linoleum in Side Bath, Kitchen and Breakfast Nook with Carpeting Throughout Remainder ~ Great Location ~ Great For Entertaining

This is a non-smoking property. Pets may be considered.

(RLNE2631876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Precipice Way have any available units?
202 Precipice Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Precipice Way have?
Some of 202 Precipice Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Precipice Way currently offering any rent specials?
202 Precipice Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Precipice Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Precipice Way is pet friendly.
Does 202 Precipice Way offer parking?
Yes, 202 Precipice Way offers parking.
Does 202 Precipice Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Precipice Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Precipice Way have a pool?
Yes, 202 Precipice Way has a pool.
Does 202 Precipice Way have accessible units?
No, 202 Precipice Way does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Precipice Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Precipice Way has units with dishwashers.
