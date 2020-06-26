All apartments in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX
1806 E 18th
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

1806 E 18th

1806 East 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1806 East 18th Street, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3/2 In Historic Old Town! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.wolfinvestmentgroup.com/apply **

Must see fully renovated home in charming Old Town district! Property is convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment and features beautiful finishes throughout. Home boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and spacious rooms with plenty of room to spread out. Hard flooring in all common areas!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Old Town
YEAR BUILT: 1960

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Great school district!
- Lots of natural light!
- Great community with easy access to freeways, restaurants and entertainment!
- Hard flooring in common areas!
- Spacious rooms!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable
- Pet deposit is required
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $40 per Adult
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent

**All apps must be submitted at: www.wolfinvestmentgroup.com/apply**

(RLNE4790239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 E 18th have any available units?
1806 E 18th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 E 18th have?
Some of 1806 E 18th's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 E 18th currently offering any rent specials?
1806 E 18th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 E 18th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 E 18th is pet friendly.
Does 1806 E 18th offer parking?
Yes, 1806 E 18th offers parking.
Does 1806 E 18th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 E 18th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 E 18th have a pool?
No, 1806 E 18th does not have a pool.
Does 1806 E 18th have accessible units?
No, 1806 E 18th does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 E 18th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 E 18th does not have units with dishwashers.
