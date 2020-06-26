1806 E 18th

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3/2 In Historic Old Town! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.wolfinvestmentgroup.com/apply **



Must see fully renovated home in charming Old Town district! Property is convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment and features beautiful finishes throughout. Home boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and spacious rooms with plenty of room to spread out. Hard flooring in all common areas!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Old Town

YEAR BUILT: 1960



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Great school district!

- Lots of natural light!

- Great community with easy access to freeways, restaurants and entertainment!

- Hard flooring in common areas!

- Spacious rooms!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable

- Pet deposit is required

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $40 per Adult

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent



**All apps must be submitted at: www.wolfinvestmentgroup.com/apply**



(RLNE4790239)