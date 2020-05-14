All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:58 PM

1401 Westinghouse Rd

1401 Westinghouse Road · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX 78626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Energy Efficiency & Wall-to-Wall Comfort with ENERGY STARÂ® 

One- & Two-Car Attached Garages

Expansive Living & Dining Spaces 

Elegant Granite Kitchen & Bath Countertops

Beautiful, Luxury Wood Flooring

Marble Jetted Garden JacuzziÂ Tubs

Under-Cabinet Lighting 

Sleek Chrome Fixtures

Extensive Crown Molding in Living Dining Room & Bedrooms 

Built-In Computer Workstation & Desk

Separate Stand-Up Showers with Rainwater Showerheads & Designer Plumbing Fixtures

Ceiling Fans

2-Inch Custom Blinds

Airy Plant Shelves & Window Seats

Tall, Expansive Windows 

Stainless Steel ENERGY STARÂ WhirlpoolÂ Appliances

Spacious Outdoor Living Spaces

Full-size Washer/Dryer Connections 

Custom Color Scheme with Optional Accent Walls

Contemporary Track Lighting & Designer Pendants

Spacious Walk-in Pantries with Built-in Shelves

Environmentally Friendly Programmable Thermostats

Cellulose Sound Insulation for Optimal Privacy & Noise Control

AT&T U-verse High-Speed Internet with future GigaPower

Energy-Efficient Insulation, Reflective Roof, Double-Pane Windows, 16 SEER A/C & Energy-Saving Heat Pumps

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Stunning One- to Four-Bedroom ENERGY STARÂ Townhomes & Apartments    

Luxe, Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tanning Deck

24/7 Fully Equipped High-Tech Fitness Center with Cardio Free Weights & Training Stations

Luxurious Social Clubroom with HDTV Entertainment

Game Room & Billiards

Expert Personal Trainer

Trellis-Covered Outdoor Kitchen & Conversational Fireplace Lounge

Private Indoor Tanning Facility

Dedicated StarbucksÂ® Wi-Fi CafÃ

Conveniently Located Mail Center

Limited-Access Gates

Pet-Friendly Community with Convenient Waste Stations, Dog Park & Pet Spaw

Community Events Including Catered Brunches & Community Socials

On-Demand Concierge Services

Attached, Private, Direct-Access One- & Two-Car Garages

Well-Appointed Business Center with 27 iMac Computers and PCs

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Westinghouse Rd have any available units?
1401 Westinghouse Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Westinghouse Rd have?
Some of 1401 Westinghouse Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Westinghouse Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Westinghouse Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Westinghouse Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Westinghouse Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Westinghouse Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Westinghouse Rd does offer parking.
Does 1401 Westinghouse Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Westinghouse Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Westinghouse Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Westinghouse Rd has a pool.
Does 1401 Westinghouse Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 1401 Westinghouse Rd has accessible units.
Does 1401 Westinghouse Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Westinghouse Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
