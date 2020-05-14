1401 Westinghouse Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse concierge internet cafe dog park gym game room parking pool pool table garage internet access

You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.



Apartment Amenities



Energy Efficiency & Wall-to-Wall Comfort with ENERGY STARÂ®



One- & Two-Car Attached Garages



Expansive Living & Dining Spaces



Elegant Granite Kitchen & Bath Countertops



Beautiful, Luxury Wood Flooring



Marble Jetted Garden JacuzziÂ Tubs



Under-Cabinet Lighting



Sleek Chrome Fixtures



Extensive Crown Molding in Living Dining Room & Bedrooms



Built-In Computer Workstation & Desk



Separate Stand-Up Showers with Rainwater Showerheads & Designer Plumbing Fixtures



Ceiling Fans



2-Inch Custom Blinds



Airy Plant Shelves & Window Seats



Tall, Expansive Windows



Stainless Steel ENERGY STARÂ WhirlpoolÂ Appliances



Spacious Outdoor Living Spaces



Full-size Washer/Dryer Connections



Custom Color Scheme with Optional Accent Walls



Contemporary Track Lighting & Designer Pendants



Spacious Walk-in Pantries with Built-in Shelves



Environmentally Friendly Programmable Thermostats



Cellulose Sound Insulation for Optimal Privacy & Noise Control



AT&T U-verse High-Speed Internet with future GigaPower



Energy-Efficient Insulation, Reflective Roof, Double-Pane Windows, 16 SEER A/C & Energy-Saving Heat Pumps



Community Amenities



Stunning One- to Four-Bedroom ENERGY STARÂ Townhomes & Apartments



Luxe, Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tanning Deck



24/7 Fully Equipped High-Tech Fitness Center with Cardio Free Weights & Training Stations



Luxurious Social Clubroom with HDTV Entertainment



Game Room & Billiards



Expert Personal Trainer



Trellis-Covered Outdoor Kitchen & Conversational Fireplace Lounge



Private Indoor Tanning Facility



Dedicated StarbucksÂ® Wi-Fi CafÃ



Conveniently Located Mail Center



Limited-Access Gates



Pet-Friendly Community with Convenient Waste Stations, Dog Park & Pet Spaw



Community Events Including Catered Brunches & Community Socials



On-Demand Concierge Services



Attached, Private, Direct-Access One- & Two-Car Garages



Well-Appointed Business Center with 27 iMac Computers and PCs



