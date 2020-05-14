1401 Westinghouse Rd

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Energy Efficiency & Wall-to-Wall Comfort with ENERGY STARÂ®
One- & Two-Car Attached Garages
Expansive Living & Dining Spaces
Elegant Granite Kitchen & Bath Countertops
Beautiful, Luxury Wood Flooring
Marble Jetted Garden JacuzziÂ Tubs
Under-Cabinet Lighting
Sleek Chrome Fixtures
Extensive Crown Molding in Living Dining Room & Bedrooms
Built-In Computer Workstation & Desk
Separate Stand-Up Showers with Rainwater Showerheads & Designer Plumbing Fixtures
Ceiling Fans
2-Inch Custom Blinds
Airy Plant Shelves & Window Seats
Tall, Expansive Windows
Stainless Steel ENERGY STARÂ WhirlpoolÂ Appliances
Spacious Outdoor Living Spaces
Full-size Washer/Dryer Connections
Custom Color Scheme with Optional Accent Walls
Contemporary Track Lighting & Designer Pendants
Spacious Walk-in Pantries with Built-in Shelves
Environmentally Friendly Programmable Thermostats
Cellulose Sound Insulation for Optimal Privacy & Noise Control
AT&T U-verse High-Speed Internet with future GigaPower
Energy-Efficient Insulation, Reflective Roof, Double-Pane Windows, 16 SEER A/C & Energy-Saving Heat Pumps
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Stunning One- to Four-Bedroom ENERGY STARÂ Townhomes & Apartments
Luxe, Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tanning Deck
24/7 Fully Equipped High-Tech Fitness Center with Cardio Free Weights & Training Stations
Luxurious Social Clubroom with HDTV Entertainment
Game Room & Billiards
Expert Personal Trainer
Trellis-Covered Outdoor Kitchen & Conversational Fireplace Lounge
Private Indoor Tanning Facility
Dedicated StarbucksÂ® Wi-Fi CafÃ
Conveniently Located Mail Center
Limited-Access Gates
Pet-Friendly Community with Convenient Waste Stations, Dog Park & Pet Spaw
Community Events Including Catered Brunches & Community Socials
On-Demand Concierge Services
Attached, Private, Direct-Access One- & Two-Car Garages
Well-Appointed Business Center with 27 iMac Computers and PCs