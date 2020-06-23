All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:45 PM

123 Cleburne Pass

123 Cleburne Pass · No Longer Available
Location

123 Cleburne Pass, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
123 Cleburne Pass Available 12/01/19 Welcome home to 123 Cleburne Pass! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available December 1st! - This fabulous Gray Myst floor plan features:

- Lease term available: Only a 6 month lease term is permitted for this property
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Flex Room
- Wood flooring in main living areas, master bedroom and flex room
- Carpet in guest bedroom
- Tile in kitchen and restrooms
- Tray Ceilings
- Granite counter tops
- Black kitchen appliances
- Electric stove
- Raised counters in the restrooms with decorative mirrors
- Plantation shutters
- Walk in shower in the master bath
- Large walk in closet in the master
- 2 Car garage with extra storage space
- Extended back porch that features 2 ceiling fans
- Neutral tan paint colors throughout the home with crown molding in the main
living areas
- Owner will consider one small dog/no cats (please reference information below)
- This property is located a mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center
- This property is located in Sun City, an age restricted active adult retirement community. At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this home

* Viewings of this property are by appointment only. A 24 hour notice will need to be provided to the Tenants to view this property. *

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this property will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted at this property.

Owner will consider one small dog at this property (no cats).Owner approval is required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenant will need to bring their own personal washer and dryer.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3508197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Cleburne Pass have any available units?
123 Cleburne Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Cleburne Pass have?
Some of 123 Cleburne Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Cleburne Pass currently offering any rent specials?
123 Cleburne Pass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Cleburne Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Cleburne Pass is pet friendly.
Does 123 Cleburne Pass offer parking?
Yes, 123 Cleburne Pass does offer parking.
Does 123 Cleburne Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Cleburne Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Cleburne Pass have a pool?
No, 123 Cleburne Pass does not have a pool.
Does 123 Cleburne Pass have accessible units?
No, 123 Cleburne Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Cleburne Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Cleburne Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
