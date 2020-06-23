Amenities

123 Cleburne Pass Available 12/01/19 Welcome home to 123 Cleburne Pass! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available December 1st! - This fabulous Gray Myst floor plan features:



- Lease term available: Only a 6 month lease term is permitted for this property

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Flex Room

- Wood flooring in main living areas, master bedroom and flex room

- Carpet in guest bedroom

- Tile in kitchen and restrooms

- Tray Ceilings

- Granite counter tops

- Black kitchen appliances

- Electric stove

- Raised counters in the restrooms with decorative mirrors

- Plantation shutters

- Walk in shower in the master bath

- Large walk in closet in the master

- 2 Car garage with extra storage space

- Extended back porch that features 2 ceiling fans

- Neutral tan paint colors throughout the home with crown molding in the main

living areas

- Owner will consider one small dog/no cats (please reference information below)

- This property is located a mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center

- This property is located in Sun City, an age restricted active adult retirement community. At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this home



* Viewings of this property are by appointment only. A 24 hour notice will need to be provided to the Tenants to view this property. *



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this property will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted at this property.



Owner will consider one small dog at this property (no cats).Owner approval is required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenant will need to bring their own personal washer and dryer.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



No Cats Allowed



