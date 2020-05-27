Amenities

118 Larkspur Ln Available 07/02/20 Welcome Home to 118 Larkspur! Sun City Furnished Home Available July 2nd! - Located in the heart of Sun City this beautiful furnished Cypress floor plan is a wonderful place to call home!



This home offers:

- Minimum lease term: 3 months

- Pet friendly

- Golf course and greenbelt views

- 1576 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Office

- Corian counter tops in kitchen

- Gas stove

- Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms

- Tile in kitchen, restrooms and laundry room

- King size bed in master

- Queen size bed in guest bedroom

- Built in desk in Office

- Basic cable and wifi

- Covered back patio

- Utilities are included

- Walking distance to Activity Center



Viewings of this property:

Due to COVID-19 viewings of this property are by appointment only after June 1st. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm during the month of June.



Applying for this home:

We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.



Security Deposit Information:

The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.



Pet policy:

Owner will consider pets at this property. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount. HOA rules state that there can only be 2 pets per home.



Appliance Information:

This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer.



Utility Information:

Utilities are included at this property. Internet and basic cable are provided. Tenants are required to keep utilities in the average billing amounts by keeping temperature settings in the normal range.



Membership Badge Information:

Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.



