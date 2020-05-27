All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

118 Larkspur Ln

118 Larkspur Lane · (512) 869-0223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Larkspur Lane, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 Larkspur Ln · Avail. Jul 2

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1593 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
internet access
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
118 Larkspur Ln Available 07/02/20 Welcome Home to 118 Larkspur! Sun City Furnished Home Available July 2nd! - Located in the heart of Sun City this beautiful furnished Cypress floor plan is a wonderful place to call home!

This home offers:
- Minimum lease term: 3 months
- Pet friendly
- Golf course and greenbelt views
- 1576 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Office
- Corian counter tops in kitchen
- Gas stove
- Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms
- Tile in kitchen, restrooms and laundry room
- King size bed in master
- Queen size bed in guest bedroom
- Built in desk in Office
- Basic cable and wifi
- Covered back patio
- Utilities are included
- Walking distance to Activity Center

Viewings of this property:
Due to COVID-19 viewings of this property are by appointment only after June 1st. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm during the month of June.

Applying for this home:
We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.

Security Deposit Information:
The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.

Pet policy:
Owner will consider pets at this property. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount. HOA rules state that there can only be 2 pets per home.

Appliance Information:
This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Utility Information:
Utilities are included at this property. Internet and basic cable are provided. Tenants are required to keep utilities in the average billing amounts by keeping temperature settings in the normal range.

Membership Badge Information:
Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.

(RLNE2136536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Larkspur Ln have any available units?
118 Larkspur Ln has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Larkspur Ln have?
Some of 118 Larkspur Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Larkspur Ln currently offering any rent specials?
118 Larkspur Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Larkspur Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Larkspur Ln is pet friendly.
Does 118 Larkspur Ln offer parking?
No, 118 Larkspur Ln does not offer parking.
Does 118 Larkspur Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Larkspur Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Larkspur Ln have a pool?
No, 118 Larkspur Ln does not have a pool.
Does 118 Larkspur Ln have accessible units?
No, 118 Larkspur Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Larkspur Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Larkspur Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
