Welcome Home to 112 Anemone Way! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - This adorable, unfurnished Lavaca floor plan features:



- 1099 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Enclosed patio

- Carpet in the main living area and bedrooms

- Tile in kitchen and restrooms

- White kitchen appliances

- Gas stove

- Formica kitchen counter tops

- Walk-in shower, with grab bar, in the master shower

- Bathtub in the guest bathroom

- Pet friendly (Owner approval required)

- Located 1.3 miles from the main activity center on Texas Drive

- Minimum lease term required: 12 months



* This home is available to view after March 1st. Viewings are by appointment only. *



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older. The minimum lease term on this property is 12 months.



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted in this home.



Owner will consider a small dog. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenants will need to provide their own washer and dryer.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



