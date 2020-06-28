All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 112 Anemone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
112 Anemone
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

112 Anemone

112 Anemone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

112 Anemone Way, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 112 Anemone Way! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - This adorable, unfurnished Lavaca floor plan features:

- 1099 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Enclosed patio
- Carpet in the main living area and bedrooms
- Tile in kitchen and restrooms
- White kitchen appliances
- Gas stove
- Formica kitchen counter tops
- Walk-in shower, with grab bar, in the master shower
- Bathtub in the guest bathroom
- Pet friendly (Owner approval required)
- Located 1.3 miles from the main activity center on Texas Drive
- Minimum lease term required: 12 months

* This home is available to view after March 1st. Viewings are by appointment only. *

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older. The minimum lease term on this property is 12 months.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted in this home.

Owner will consider a small dog. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenants will need to provide their own washer and dryer.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

(RLNE1884513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Anemone have any available units?
112 Anemone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Anemone have?
Some of 112 Anemone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Anemone currently offering any rent specials?
112 Anemone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Anemone pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Anemone is pet friendly.
Does 112 Anemone offer parking?
No, 112 Anemone does not offer parking.
Does 112 Anemone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Anemone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Anemone have a pool?
No, 112 Anemone does not have a pool.
Does 112 Anemone have accessible units?
No, 112 Anemone does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Anemone have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Anemone does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College