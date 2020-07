Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

ENJOY YOUR RETIREMENT IN STYLE! Fully maintained Sun City home has fantastic landscaping, gorgeous cabinetry, plantation shutters, an enclosed sun room and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open living/kitchen with refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Bring your favorite four legged friend to pal around with you on the golf courses and walking trails. Sun City amenities include swimming pools, tennis courts, fitness center, and more! Landscaping included!