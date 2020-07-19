102 Champions Court

Amenities

Berry Creek Golf Course Community Executive Home! Conveniently located near 195, I35, and 130 easy commuting to all Austin locations! Close to Round Rock Premium Outlets! A rated school system! This stunning 5 bedroom or 4 bedroom with an office has a beautiful open floor plan! Located on a cul-de-sac it is walking distance to community amenities! Enjoy the fall breeze in your outdoor kitchen!! Open floor plan ideal of entertaining, amazing neighborhood, great location! Fantastic schools! All Applicance stay. Pets allowed with owners discretion and additional pet deposit. *** Call A.R. Evans Realtor for a showing today! 254-493-0159 18-20 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED