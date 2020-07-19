All apartments in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX
102 Champions Court
102 Champions Court

102 Champions Ct · No Longer Available
Location

102 Champions Ct, Georgetown, TX 78628
Berry Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Berry Creek Golf Course Community Executive Home! Conveniently located near 195, I35, and 130 easy commuting to all Austin locations! Close to Round Rock Premium Outlets! A rated school system! This stunning 5 bedroom or 4 bedroom with an office has a beautiful open floor plan! Located on a cul-de-sac it is walking distance to community amenities! Enjoy the fall breeze in your outdoor kitchen!! Open floor plan ideal of entertaining, amazing neighborhood, great location! Fantastic schools! All Applicance stay. Pets allowed with owners discretion and additional pet deposit. *** Call A.R. Evans Realtor for a showing today! 254-493-0159 18-20 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Champions Court have any available units?
102 Champions Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
Is 102 Champions Court currently offering any rent specials?
102 Champions Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Champions Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Champions Court is pet friendly.
Does 102 Champions Court offer parking?
No, 102 Champions Court does not offer parking.
Does 102 Champions Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Champions Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Champions Court have a pool?
No, 102 Champions Court does not have a pool.
Does 102 Champions Court have accessible units?
No, 102 Champions Court does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Champions Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Champions Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Champions Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Champions Court does not have units with air conditioning.
