100 Ranch House Cove Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home to 100 Ranch House Cove! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available August 1st! - Conveniently located in the heart of Sun City this popular Dell Webb built Burnet floor plan is a great place to relax and enjoy retirement living!



This home features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- Available to view by appointment after July 1st

- 1829 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Den/Flex Room

- Den provides built in bookshelves for extra storage space

- Tile flooring throughout (No Carpet!)

- Large utility room offers extra storage cabinets, counter space and sink

- White kitchen appliances; electric stove

- Lots of kitchen cabinets and counter space

- Dual vanity, garden tub and walk in shower in master bathroom

- Bath tub in guest bathroom

- Large windows illuminate rooms with natural light

- Covered back patio with extended back patio space (uncovered)

- Outdoor grill

- Fenced yard

- 2 car garage

- Located 1 mile from the main Activity Center on Texas Drive and 2.3 miles from the Cowan Creek Activity Center

- Minimum age requirement to lease this property: 55

- Smoking is not permitted at this property



Viewings of this property:

Due to COVID-19, viewings of this property are by appointment only after July 1st. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm during the month of July.



Applying for this home:

We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.



Security Deposit Information:

The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.



Pet policy:

Owner will consider pets at this property. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount. HOA rules state that there can only be 2 pets per home.



Appliance Information:

This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These items are the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacements, that are needed, would be at the discretion of the Owner.



Utility Information:

Tenants are responsible for the utilities and pest control at the property. The utilities must be placed in the Tenant's name by the start of their Residential Lease Contract and remain active until the end of their Residential Lease Contract term. Service providers in this area: City of Georgetown (electricity, water, sewage, trash); Atmos Energy (gas); Suddenlink (Cable).



Membership Badge Information:

Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.



